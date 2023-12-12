ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details

In response to the uproar, the Election Commission highlighted the potential negative influence such actions might exert on junior officers and characterized the meeting as a stark violation of the code.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took a significant step on Tuesday (December 12) by revoking the suspension of Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar. His suspension was initially imposed due to allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct when he met with Congress leader and current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the state assembly election counting earlier this month.

The controversy sparked when DGP Kumar visited CM Reddy at his residence while the vote counting process was ongoing. Images capturing Kumar presenting a bouquet to CM Reddy circulated widely on social media, raising concerns about potential infringements of the Model Code of Conduct.

The meeting raised suspicions due to its focus on one candidate among the numerous contestants, particularly a prominent campaigner affiliated with a specific party. This directed focus ignited worries about fairness, neutrality, and the adherence to the core principles of the Model Code of Conduct, which necessitates impartiality from officials during electoral proceedings.

In response to the uproar, the Election Commission highlighted the potential negative influence such actions might exert on junior officers and characterized the meeting as a stark violation of the code. However, the decision to revoke the suspension followed a thorough evaluation of the incident, its context, and its potential implications on the integrity of electoral practices.

The ECI's action signifies a careful consideration of the situation, striving to balance accountability while ensuring a fair and unbiased approach in the larger context of electoral conduct.

