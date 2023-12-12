Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case: Jaipur Police arrest woman for providing weapons, shelter to shooter

Pooja Saini reportedly provided meals for Fauji while Meghwal acquired several pistols and cartridges, distributing firearms among the shooters. On the day of the murder, Meghwal dropped Fauji on Ajmer Road, where Rathore awaited him.

In a recent development, Rajasthan police arrested a woman, Pooja Saini, on allegations of aiding one of the shooters involved in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Saini and her husband Mahendra Meghwal allegedly provided weapons and shelter to Nitin Fauji, one of the shooters, who stayed in their rented flat in Jaipur's Jagatpura area before executing the crime.

Already in custody are three men, including the two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, and their accomplice Udham Singh. These individuals were arrested from Chandigarh's sector 22 on Saturday night and were remanded to police custody for seven days by a local court.

Meghwal, known as Sameer and a history-sheeter in Kota, is currently absconding. Additional Commissioner of Police Kailash Chandra Bishnoi revealed that Fauji arrived in Jaipur on November 28 and was introduced to Meghwal, who facilitated his accommodation in Jagatpura. Meghwal maintained contact with gangster Rohit Godara, allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through whom Fauji remained in communication.

Pooja Saini reportedly provided meals for Fauji while Meghwal acquired several pistols and cartridges, distributing firearms among the shooters. On the day of the murder, Meghwal dropped Fauji on Ajmer Road, where Rathore awaited him.

Subsequently, they visited the residence of the Karni Sena chief, gaining access through an acquaintance, Naveen Shekhawat. After a brief conversation, the shooters fatally shot Gogamedi and Shekhawat before fleeing the scene.

