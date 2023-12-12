Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

    The effectiveness of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, however, hinges on a delimitation exercise scheduled for 2029. To expedite the representation of women in the legislative bodies of Union Territories, the proposed bills set for introduction on Tuesday will take center stage.

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    In a significant stride toward gender inclusivity in legislative bodies, the government is set to present two pivotal bills in Parliament on Tuesday (December 12). These bills are aimed at securing a substantial 33% reservation for women in the legislative assemblies of two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

    This strategic legislative initiative comes following Parliament's endorsement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September, which laid the groundwork for one-third reservation for women in both Lok Sabha and the Assemblies.

    The effectiveness of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, however, hinges on a delimitation exercise scheduled for 2029. To expedite the representation of women in the legislative bodies of Union Territories, the proposed bills set for introduction on Tuesday will take center stage.

    These bills specifically focus on addressing the gender representation gap in Puducherry, which has 30 assembly constituencies, and the recently delineated Jammu and Kashmir assembly, comprising a total of 114 seats. Under this proposal, 33% of these seats will be reserved for women, marking a considerable stride toward bolstering gender inclusivity in political representation.

    During a special parliamentary session held in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the legislation as the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam." The Constitutional amendment bill secured overwhelming support in the Lok Sabha and unanimous approval in the Rajya Sabha.

    However, the effective implementation of this law faces a time lag due to the necessary upcoming census and subsequent delimitation exercise, which involves the redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. This process is crucial as it will identify and allocate specific seats designated for women in these assemblies.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
