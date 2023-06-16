Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh; tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati, other parts of Northeast region

    Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam, an official bulletin confirmed. "There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property," it said.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The National Center for Seismology on Friday (June 16) said that an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh. Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati, Assam and other parts of the Northeastern region. There were no reports of any loss of lives or damage to property due to the earthquake.

    Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam, an official bulletin confirmed. "There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property," it said.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Two dead, 22 injured in Gujarat as severe cyclonic storm causes flash flooding

    A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 11:35 am with the epicentre in Sonitpur district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River. "The depth of the quake was five km," it said.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm. According to reports, the quake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at a depth of 30 km.

    Strong tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt in other parts of north India, including national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees

    Speaking to a news agency, a local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week."

    Several social media users took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
