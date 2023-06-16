Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Around 6:30 pm, the very severe cyclonic storm made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday with wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph gusting upto 140 kmph. "The entire landfall will be over by midnight," the IMD said.

    Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees AJR
    Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains, on Thursday (June 5) caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat's Kutch district as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded.

    Around 6:30PM, Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau as a very severe cyclonic storm on Thursday with wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph gusting upto 140 kmph. "The entire landfall will be over by midnight," the IMD said.

    WATCH: Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat - From Adani port to Kutch, dramatic videos goes viral

    A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds. "No casualties have been reported so far," district collector Amit Arora said.

    According to state officials, heavy rain coupled with gusty winds by the storm brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages. A cattle-rearer and his son allegedly died while trying to save their goats stuck in Bhavnagar district.

    Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 6 destructive cyclones to hit India in the 10 years

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm made landfall.

    PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

    As many as 94,000 people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to shelter. The cyclone has also affected the trains services. Around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

