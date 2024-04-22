Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH)

    As the world celebrates Earth Day, it's imperative to reflect on the words echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resonating a profound commitment towards nurturing nature for a better tomorrow.

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    As the world celebrates Earth Day, it's imperative to reflect on the words echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resonating a profound commitment towards nurturing nature for a better tomorrow. In a powerful tweet, PM Modi encapsulated the essence of India's endeavour to safeguard the environment and pave the way for sustainable development.

    "On Earth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture nature so that our planet can have a better future," wrote PM Modi on X along with a video message.

    In his video PM Modi shared his words from the February 2024 World Governments Summit in which he said, "This earth is ours. Our culture teaches us that whatever we have gained from nature, we should try to give it back. That is why India has suggested a new path to the world on which we can help the environment a lot. This path is Mission Life i.e. Lifestyle for Environment. This mission shows the way for Pro planet people."

    "India has today established itself as a trusted partner for the welfare of the human race due to global efforts being made to tackle the threat of climate change," he further stated in his address.

    "Today our country is emerging as the vanguard of climate justice. The balance between development and environment is an important part of our tradition which we are making as the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi added in his message to the nation.

    The Prime Minister issued a clarion call to every citizen, urging them to play an active role in maintaining the equilibrium of water, air, and land. He emphasized, "If every citizen of the country makes a conscious effort to maintain the balance of water, air, and land, then we will be able to provide a safe environment to our future generations."

    As we commemorate Earth Day, PM Modi's words serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to prioritize environmental conservation. India's commitment to Mission Life epitomizes a vision where humanity coexists harmoniously with nature, ensuring a sustainable legacy for generations to come.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
