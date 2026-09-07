Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed CM C Joseph Vijay, branding him a 'dummy CM' for his 'cringe-worthy' Assembly speech. He accused Vijay of using filmy dialogue and being unprepared while levelling corruption allegations against the DMK.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams 'Dummy CM' Vijay

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his Assembly speech, accusing him of making filmy dialogue with a lack of preparation while responding to the Opposition.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi questioned why Vijay took three days to present printouts of Enforcement Directorate allegations during his reply in the Assembly. "Why did it take three days to bring printouts of the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations and read them? An answer without answers, blame-shifting, diversion tactics - in short, dummy CM spoke cringe-worthy dialogue in 'Roll Camera, Action' mode, with absolutely no preparation," Udhayanidhi said.

He further accused the Chief Minister of avoiding the Opposition's response and advised him to prepare better for future Assembly proceedings. "Instead of hiding again out of fear of hearing the Opposition’s response, prepare well next time. Try to do better!" the DMK leader said.

Chief Minister's Allegations Against DMK

Udhayanidhi's remarks came after a tense session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, during which Chief Minister Vijay levelled corruption allegations against the DMK. Vijay alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds.

He claimed that the agency had mentioned former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with alleged collection of money in the name of party funds. "The Enforcement Directorate has also accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. The ED mentioned that during the last regime, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister Senthil Balaji collected money in the name of party funds," Vijay said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Sarkaria Commission report while alleging that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had abused his official position.

A Moment of Cordiality Amidst Feud

The Assembly witnessed a separate moment of cordiality amid the political confrontation when Vijay helped Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar stand up. DMK MLAs had staged a dharna on the floor in front of the Speaker, seeking an opportunity to respond to Vijay's speech.

After the Speaker declined to allow them to speak, the MLAs decided to walk out. Chandrasekhar, however, remained seated. When Vijay noticed him and asked why he was not leaving, the MLA said he was unable to get up.

Vijay then rose from his seat, extended his hand and helped him stand. The DMK MLA thanked the Chief Minister with folded hands before joining the walkout. The gesture drew appreciation from members in the House, who thumped their desks. (ANI)