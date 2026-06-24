A man climbed an electricity pole and lay on an 11,000-volt high-tension power line in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, leaving locals shocked. Power supply was switched off while officials persuaded him to come down safely after several hours. The viral video has sparked humorous reactions online.

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has gone viral after a reportedly drunk man climbed an electricity pole and lay down on an 11,000-volt high-tension power line for several hours. According to reports, the man said he wanted some fresh air and climbed onto the power line, where he appeared to rest without showing any fear. The unusual incident attracted a large crowd, while local officials rushed to the spot.

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Power Supply Stopped During Rescue

To prevent a tragedy, the electricity supply to the line was completely switched off. Officials remained at the scene and repeatedly requested the man to come down safely.

After several hours, the man finally regained his senses and climbed down without suffering any reported injuries. No official information has been released yet on whether any legal action has been taken against him.

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Video Goes Viral

The dramatic rescue was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, with many viewers expressing disbelief at the risky stunt.

Many users joked about the incident, while others pointed out that the outcome could easily have been fatal if power had not been disconnected in time.

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One user wrote, "Power department had to negotiate with a sleeping legend." Another commented, "Even Yamraj must be confused whether to take his life or admire his confidence."

Others described the act as "insanity" and said the man was "playing with death." Some users also criticised the dangerous behaviour and said such acts should not be treated as entertainment because they put lives at risk and disrupt essential public services.

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