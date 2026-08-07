A viral video shows a driver repeatedly honking at and moving a vehicle towards a wild elephant, sparking widespread criticism. The driver's reckless actions agitated the animal, renewing discussions on responsible conduct in wildlife habitats. Experts warn that provoking animals can trigger defensive behavior, endangering both humans and wildlife.

A viral video showing a driver repeatedly honking and moving a vehicle towards a wild elephant has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with users calling the act reckless and dangerous. The incident, captured on camera and shared online, has reignited discussions about responsible behaviour in wildlife habitats and the need to maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

The footage shows a lone elephant standing on or near a forest road as a vehicle approaches. Instead of waiting patiently or retreating, the driver continues to move closer while repeatedly honking. The elephant appears visibly agitated as the vehicle edges forward, creating a tense standoff that has alarmed viewers.

The clip was shared by X account Saffron Charges, accompanied by the caption: In this video, a woman is driving an Alto car through a forest road when a huge elephant appears in front of her. Instead of stopping the car or reversing, she drives straight toward the elephant at high speed while continuously honking."

Check the viral video here:

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The video quickly went viral, with thousands of users condemning the driver's actions. Many pointed out that wild elephants are unpredictable when they feel threatened and warned that such behaviour could have resulted in serious consequences for both the people inside the vehicle and the animal.

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Reacting to the clip, one user commented: "People enter their habitat and then behave as if the animals are the problem."

Another wrote: "This is exactly how avoidable wildlife accidents happen."

Several users also praised the elephant for remaining relatively calm despite being repeatedly provoked. Others urged authorities to spread greater awareness about safe driving practices in forest areas and to enforce stricter rules against disturbing wildlife.

Wildlife experts have consistently advised motorists to remain calm, avoid loud noises, never provoke animals and give them sufficient space to cross roads safely. Honking, sudden movements or attempting to force an animal off the road can increase stress and trigger defensive behaviour.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder that respecting wildlife and maintaining a safe distance are essential for ensuring the safety of both humans and animals. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of responsible tourism and ethical conduct when travelling through forested areas.

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