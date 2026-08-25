The Delhi High Court granted six hours of custody parole to gangster Neeraj Bawania to visit his two newborn children admitted to a hospital. His wife had given birth to triplets, one of whom died. The court has sought a report from Delhi Police.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted six hours to Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania to visit his two children admitted to hospital after their birth on August 14. His wife gave birth to triplets. One of them already died.

He has sought interim bail to support his wife and to take care of his newborns. A comprehensive report has been sought from Delhi Police.

Bawania's Plea

Justice Manoj Jain granted 6 hours' custody parole to visit the hospital in Moti Nagar, where one child is admitted in the NICU, and the other is on CPAP support.

Senior Advocate Sunil Dalal, along with Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, appeared for Neeraj Bawania and submitted that the wife of Neeraj underwent emergency surgery on August 14, 2026, and after her complicated surgery, she delivered triplets at approximately 27 weeks of gestation. Out of these three children, one, unfortunately, died within a few hours of birth. The other two children are stated to be in the NICU in a Hospital in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, the counsel submitted.

It was further submitted that one such child is stated to be on a ventilator while the other is on CPAP support. The wife of the applicant has, however, been discharged.

Court Proceedings and Order

The trial court, in view of the safety of Neeraj Bawania and the fact that he is a high-risk prisoner and the existence of gang rivalry, declined to release him on interim bail.

Additional Standing Counsel (ASC) Rupali Bandopadhyay appeared for the State and sought time to submit a comprehensive report. She also submitted that the applicant is already involved in 28 other cases

"Let a comprehensive report be filed by the next date of hearing with an advance copy to the other side," Justice Jain ordered on August 25. The matter has been listed for hearing on September 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, the High Court has granted custody parole to Neeraj Bawania for a period of six hours on 26.08.2026 from 11:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M. During the period of custody parole, he would be permitted to be taken to his residence situated at Hari Nagar, New Delhi, to enable him to meet his wife and also to the concerned Hospital where his children are admitted.