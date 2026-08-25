Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met over 500 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Lucknow, hailing them as the foundational pillar of democracy. He praised their role in preparing the UP electoral rolls, which now list over 13.39 crore electors.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Tuesday. Over 500 BLOs and 30 BLO Supervisors from various parts of the State took part in the interaction, a release said.

BLOs are Foundational Pillar of Democracy: CEC

In his inaugural address, Gyanesh Kumar described the BLOs as the foundational pillar of the world's largest democracy. He added that the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in India are executed strictly as per the Constitution of India, law and instructions issued by ECI.

Gyanesh Kumar stated that BLOs are the repositories of trust and transparency of electoral processes and the first interface of the Election Commission of India with citizens. He underscored how the BLOs of Uttar Pradesh had played and continued to play an instrumental role in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls.

UP Electoral Roll Revision Success

After the completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in the State in April this year, over 13.39 crore electors were included in the final Electoral Roll published in Uttar Pradesh. The exercise was carried out by the 1.77 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with the concurrent audit by over 5.82 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the recognised political parties.

The BLOs also had a question-and-answer session with the CEC as part of the meeting.