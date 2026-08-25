Former CDS Anil Chauhan exposed Pakistan's poor intelligence during Operation Sindoor, stating their reports on an Indian carrier group's location were off by hundreds of miles, proving their heavy reliance on flawed foreign sources.

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan on Tuesday revealed significant intelligence and operational gaps within the Pakistan Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, highlighting their heavy reliance on flawed external inputs, particularly within the maritime domain. Addressing the 'VIMARSH' event on Operation Sindoor and its aftermath at the Vivekananda International Foundation on Tuesday, General Chauhan pointed out stark inaccuracies in Islamabad's military assessments. He noted that Pakistani daily briefings frequently detailed the supposed movements of an Indian carrier battle group in the Arabian Sea. However, cross-verifying these reports with the Western Naval Command revealed that the carrier battle group was actually positioned 100 to 300 nautical miles away from the locations cited by Islamabad.

Inaccurate Maritime Assessments

"Pakistan's understanding of the situation was quite poor, even in the maritime domain. Their daily briefings would tell where a carrier battle group was moving in the Arabian Sea, and when I checked back from the Western Naval Command as to where the carrier battle group was on those days, it was almost about 100 to 200 to 300 nautical miles off from that place," he said.

Reliance on Flawed Foreign Inputs

He further emphasised that either Pakistan was getting incorrect information of India's carrier battle group or they were largely dependent on foreign sources. "Either they were getting wrong inputs of our carrier battle group, or it means they were just not accurate because they were dependent only on foreign sources for this, because their long-range maritime aircraft did not fly at all," he added.

About Operation Sindoor

The remarks come in the context of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). (ANI)