Amid protests at IIT Delhi, a former student's old story is going viral. Shashant Shekhar shared how a professor insulted him when he missed an exam after his grandfather's death, demanding a death certificate. Shekhar has now announced his full support for the current student protests.

Student protests are heating up in colleges across India, especially in the North. They are protesting against new education policies and the high-handedness of some teachers. The latest flashpoint is IIT Delhi, where protests have intensified after the death of a student. Amidst all this, a post by a former IIT Delhi student, Shashant Shekhar, is going viral. He shared a painful memory from his time on campus.

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Grandfather's Death

Shashant Shekhar wrote about a terrible experience he had back in 2011 while studying at IIT Delhi. He said a professor behaved very badly with him when he couldn't write an exam because of his grandfather's death. Shekhar's grandfather had passed away in Patna, so he took a train home to attend the funeral ceremonies. Because of this, he missed two minor exams.

Later, when he returned to campus and requested a re-exam, he faced humiliation from the professor, he wrote.

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'Go, Bring the Death Certificate'

Shekhar alleged that the professor's response was something like this: 'You people from Bihar come here through reservation. You can't handle the pressure and make up excuses. You kill your grandfathers many times. Bring his death certificate, then we'll see about the exam.'

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Shekhar wrote that he was just 20 years old at the time and was still recovering from the shock of his grandfather's death. The issue was finally resolved after he complained to the Dean's office, and he was given permission to write the exam. Shekhar wrote that he is grateful for the opportunities IIT Delhi gave him, but that doesn't mean he should stay silent about the wrong attitudes within the institution. He has given his full support to the current protests.

The protests at IIT Delhi started after the death of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student. The students are demanding that IIT Delhi take more responsibility for student welfare and want an independent investigation into the matter.