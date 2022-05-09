Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't eat Shawarma, it is not part of Indian cuisine: TN Health Minister

    Subramanian went on to say that shawarma stores across the country lack sufficient storage facilities and keep them outside, exposing them to dust, and that due to the dish's popularity among young people, numerous shops have begun selling it without proper facilities.

    Dont eat Shawarma it is not part of Indian cuisine Tamil Nadu Health Minister gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published May 9, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Ma Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister, has asked people to avoid eating shawarma since it is not a part of Indian cuisine. Subramanian told reporters while monitoring the massive vaccination push on Sunday that there are alternative food options available and that people should avoid eating those that may harm their health.

    "Shawarma is a Western dish. Because of their climatic circumstances, this may fit western countries. In some locations, the temperature may drop below zero degrees. It will not deteriorate even if stored outside. Any beef item will perish if it is not kept in appropriate condition in the freezer. "Eating those damaged goods will result in major health problems," he warned.

    Despite the fact that the Tamil Nadu minister referred to it as a Western cuisine, shawarma is a famous Middle Eastern street snack prepared with marinated meat wrapped in flatbread.

    According to the minister, most shawarma vendors around the country lack suitable storage facilities and display their wares outside, exposing them to the elements, including dust. He also stated that the young people's enthusiasm in shawarma has resulted in the proliferation of establishments serving this specific culinary item. Subramanian stated that there are various dietary options accessible and that individuals should avoid foods that are harmful to their health.

    The Tamil Nadu minister's remarks came after 58 people became unwell and a little child died after eating shawarma at a restaurant in Kerala's Kasaragod district on May 1. Pathogenic salmonella and shigella were found in'shawarma' samples seized from the eatery, according to the state's health agency. Additionally, three students from the Veterinary College and Research Institute in Orathanadu became ill in their hostel rooms after eating Shawarma and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
