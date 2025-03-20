user
Not Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree's, but these are the top 5 most expensive divorces worldwide

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have divorced, with the cricketer paying Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. But do you know the top 5 most expensive divorces in the world?

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:12 PM IST

5 most expensive divorces: Indian star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have ended their five-year marriage and are now officially divorced. The Family Court granted their divorce on Thursday, March 20, following orders from the Bombay High Court. The couple, who tied the knot on December 22, 2020, had been living separately for the past 2.5 years.

Chahal agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore as part of the divorce settlement. However, this is far from the costliest divorce settlements worldwide, where billions and even trillions of rupees have been involved. Let’s take a look at the top five most expensive divorces in history.

Top 5 most expensive divorces in the world, featuring Bill and Melinda Gates

1. Bill Gates - Melinda Gates Divorce 

Microsoft founder Bill Gates ended his 27-year marriage with Melinda Gates on May 3, 2021. As part of the settlement, Melinda received $73 billion in alimony, along with company shares worth $6.3 billion, according to a Forbes report. This made their split one of the most expensive divorces in the world.


Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott's divorce among world's most expensive

2. Jeff Bezos - Mackenzie Scott Divorce

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott divorced in 2019, with MacKenzie receiving 4% of Amazon’s shares, valued at over $38 billion. This made their split one of the most expensive divorces in history.

Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein's divorce: A costly split in the spotlight

3. Alec Wildenstein - Jocelyn Wildenstein Divorce 

French-American businessman Alec Wildenstein and his wife Jocelyn Wildenstein ended their 21-year marriage in 1999, with Jocelyn receiving $3.8 billion in alimony.

Rupert Murdoch and Maria Torv's divorce: A multi-billion dollar settlement

4. Rupert Murdoch - Maria Torv Divorce

Australian-American businessman Rupert Murdoch divorced Maria Torv in 1998 after 31 years of marriage, with Maria receiving $1.7 billion in alimony. Their split remains one of the most expensive divorces in history.

Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radic's divorce: A record-breaking alimony

5. Bernie Ecclestone  - Slavica Radic Divorce

Former Formula One boss and Britain’s richest man, Bernie Ecclestone, paid $1.2 billion in alimony to Croatian model Slavica Radic in their divorce, making her one of the wealthiest women in Britain.

