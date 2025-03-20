user
user

Optinose Shares Soar After Merger Agreement With Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Retail Sentiment Takes Flight

Paratek will acquire Optinose's outstanding shares for $9 apiece in cash, representing a 50% premium to the stock’s closing trading price of $6 on March 19, and up to $5 per share in contingent value rights if XHANCE achieves certain net revenue milestones.

Optinose Shares Soar After Merger Agreement With Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Retail Sentiment Takes Flight
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of Optinose, Inc. (OPTN) rocketed about 55% on Thursday after privately held Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced that it would buy the company for up to $330 million.

The two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which Paratek will acquire Optinose and its product XHANCE, a drug-device combination product approved for the treatment of Chronic rhinosinusitis.

Paratek will acquire Optinose's outstanding shares for $9 apiece in cash, representing a 50% premium to Optinose’s closing trading price of $6 on March 19, and up to $5 per share in contingent value rights (CVRs) if XHANCE achieves certain net revenue milestones.

Paratek said in a statement that the boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. It added that the transaction is expected to close as early as mid-2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Optinose shareholders.

Upon completion of the transaction, Optinose will be delisted from the NASDAQ Global market.

Following the announcement, Optinose also canceled its earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was originally scheduled for March 20.

Optinose CEO Ramy Mahmoud said that Paratek, with its commercial and medical capabilities, has the potential to increase awareness for Optinose’s XHANCE.

“We are excited about the many ways in which this transaction creates opportunities for XHANCE to help more patients achieve better symptom control while creating near- and long-term value for Optinose's shareholders," he said.

Paratek, meanwhile, said that the acquisition will help the company expand its portfolio.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment flipped from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ (100/100) territory within the past 24 hours, coupled with ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Optinose’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Optinose’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Optinose shares are up over 38% in 2025 but have lost over 60% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Bit Digital’s Stock Slips Despite Nvidia GPU Deal With Shadeform, But Retail Remains Bullish

Bit Digital’s Stock Slips Despite Nvidia GPU Deal With Shadeform, But Retail Remains Bullish

Trump’s Remarks At The Digital Asset Summit Leave Crypto Market Wanting – Bitcoin Trades Flat But Retail Sentiment Brightens

Trump’s Remarks At The Digital Asset Summit Leave Crypto Market Wanting – Bitcoin Trades Flat But Retail Sentiment Brightens

Willdan Group Stock Shines On $17.7M Contract From Paramount Unified School District: Retail’s Elated

Willdan Group Stock Shines On $17.7M Contract From Paramount Unified School District: Retail’s Elated

BlackRock Sees US Recession As Bullish For Bitcoin – Retail’s Divided As BTC Price Recovers

BlackRock Sees US Recession As Bullish For Bitcoin – Retail’s Divided As BTC Price Recovers

Recent Stories

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Accenture Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter On Federal Cost-Cutting Worries – Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Bit Digital’s Stock Slips Despite Nvidia GPU Deal With Shadeform, But Retail Remains Bullish

Bit Digital’s Stock Slips Despite Nvidia GPU Deal With Shadeform, But Retail Remains Bullish

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report snt

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

Can Mbappe replace Ronaldo and Messi? Real Madrid star's response may surprise you snt

Can Mbappe replace Ronaldo and Messi? Real Madrid star's response may surprise you

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded snt

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon