Optinose Shares Soar After Merger Agreement With Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Retail Sentiment Takes Flight

Shares of Optinose, Inc. (OPTN) rocketed about 55% on Thursday after privately held Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced that it would buy the company for up to $330 million.

The two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which Paratek will acquire Optinose and its product XHANCE, a drug-device combination product approved for the treatment of Chronic rhinosinusitis.

Paratek will acquire Optinose's outstanding shares for $9 apiece in cash, representing a 50% premium to Optinose’s closing trading price of $6 on March 19, and up to $5 per share in contingent value rights (CVRs) if XHANCE achieves certain net revenue milestones.

Paratek said in a statement that the boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. It added that the transaction is expected to close as early as mid-2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Optinose shareholders.

Upon completion of the transaction, Optinose will be delisted from the NASDAQ Global market.

Following the announcement, Optinose also canceled its earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was originally scheduled for March 20.

Optinose CEO Ramy Mahmoud said that Paratek, with its commercial and medical capabilities, has the potential to increase awareness for Optinose’s XHANCE.

“We are excited about the many ways in which this transaction creates opportunities for XHANCE to help more patients achieve better symptom control while creating near- and long-term value for Optinose's shareholders," he said.

Paratek, meanwhile, said that the acquisition will help the company expand its portfolio.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment flipped from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ (100/100) territory within the past 24 hours, coupled with ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Optinose’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Optinose shares are up over 38% in 2025 but have lost over 60% in the past 12 months.

