    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    Cheruvathur Ideal Foodpoint managing partner Anax (aged 40) from Mangalore and Sandesh Rai (aged 30) from Nepal, who prepared the Shawarma, were arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cheruvathur, First Published May 2, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    Two people have been arrested for the death of a 16-year-old girl after consuming a Shawarma at an eatery in Cheruvathur town in Kerala's Kasargod district.

    Cheruvathur Ideal Foodpoint managing partner Anax (aged 40) from Mangalore and Sandesh Rai (aged 30) from Nepal, who prepared the Shawarma, were arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Initial investigation has revealed that the food joint did not have a food safety license.

    Devananda breathed her last at the Kanhangad district hospital. Seventeen more students are undergoing treatment for food poisoning.

    On Friday, the eleventh standard (plus one) student and others ate shawarma at the Ideal Food Point in Cheruvathur. On Sunday morning, the children showed symptoms such as vomiting, fever and abdominal pain.

    By 10 am in the morning, the students started arriving at the Cheruvathur Community Health Centre. They were given first aid and shifted to Kanhangad District Hospital. 

    Devananda was staying at a relative's house in Mattala after her father died three months ago. Devananda joined the training on Saturday at a parallel education institute in Cheruvathur.

    Meanwhile, food samples from the eatery have been sent to the Kozhikode Regional Analytical Laboratory for testing.

    State Health Minister Veena George has sought a report on the incident and directed the Direct Medical Officer to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the students.

    The students who are undergoing treatment have been identified as Akash (21), Abhijit (18), Ranjima (17), Karthika (12), Roshna (17), Pooja (15),  Adarsh ​​(16), Advaid (16), Anugrah (15), Surya (15), Abhinand (16), Arsha (15), Abhinraj (15), Vaiga (13), Fida (12), Abhina (15) and Anagha (17).

    According to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, which was enforced to crack down on adulteration of food, selling food that is unsafe or causing injury or death is a punishable offence. Based on the severity of the injury, life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
