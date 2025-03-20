7 reasons why eating too much potatoes can be harmful for health

Lifestyle
Excess potato consumption can lead to weight gain due to its high carbohydrate and calorie content.
Potatoes have a high glycemic index, which can cause blood sugar spikes, increasing the risk of diabetes.
Frequent consumption of fried or processed potato products can raise cholesterol and contribute to heart problems.
Starchy potatoes can lead to bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort if consumed in excess.
High sodium in processed potato dishes like fries and chips can elevate blood pressure.
Relying too much on potatoes can lead to a lack of essential nutrients found in a balanced diet.
Frying potatoes at high temperatures produces acrylamide, a compound linked to potential health risks.
7 health benefits of drinking chia seeds-soaked water before bed
Travel guide: 9 affordable Spring trip destinations across the world
Say goodbye to Sun Tan! Try THESE easy homemade face packs
Look Like a Beauty Queen in a Simple Saree: Copy Rubina Dilaik's Style