Willdan Group Stock Shines On $17.7M Contract From Paramount Unified School District: Retail’s Elated

Read Full Article

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) traded in the green on Thursday after the company announced it was selected for a $17.7 million contract to provide engineering and construction oversight services for the Paramount Unified School District.

Willdan provides professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry.

The company said the project's scope includes 2.2 megawatts (MW) of solar arrays and 44 level two electric vehicle charging stations across 11 sites within the district.

CEO Mike Bieber noted that the project builds on the company’s 50-year working relationship with the City of Paramount and its ongoing work with school districts across the U.S.

Willdan shares witnessed a significant boost earlier this month after the company reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings.

Contract revenue dipped over 7% year over year (YoY) to $144.1 million compared to a FinChat estimate of $145 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.53 versus an analyst estimate of $0.38.

Willdan’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.4% to $17.7 million. Net income dipped 4.3% to $7.7 million.

The CEO highlighted that the company has a strong liquidity position and has significant opportunities to fund strategic expansion. “The new year is off to a strong start, with good visibility and steady funding on our core programs, bolstered further by new wins and acquisitions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the acquisition of Alternative Power Generation, Inc. (APG), an electrical engineering and construction management firm. Willdan did not disclose the transaction terms but said that in 2024, APG generated approximately $37 million in revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

WLDN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:26 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

WLDN shares have risen over 14% in 2025 and are up over 56% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos