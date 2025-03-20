user
Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 20, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Delhi’s Leader of Opposition, Atishi, has sharply questioned the BJP government over its promised ₹2,500 monthly aid for women. She demanded to know whether more than 48 lakh women in Delhi would actually receive the amount and criticized the government for failing to take concrete action even after 12 days in power. She also asked when the registration for the scheme would begin and when the money would be credited to women’s accounts. Calling it a potential 'jumla,' Atishi accused the BJP of misleading Delhi's women.

