Trump’s Remarks At The Digital Asset Summit Leave Crypto Market Wanting – Bitcoin Trades Flat But Retail Sentiment Brightens

Read Full Article

Crypto traders on Stocktwits had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s speech at the Digital Asset Summit in New York, which did not introduce new policies or regulatory changes.

Retail traders on the platform had anticipated a market-moving announcement, but Trump largely reiterated previously stated positions. Bitcoin’s price showed little reaction, edging up just 0.1% in the past hour following his address.

During his speech, Trump declared that the United States would "dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies."

"It’s not going to be easy, but we’re way ahead," he added.

The President highlighted his administration’s recent efforts, including a White House meeting with crypto industry leaders earlier this month and an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a digital asset stockpile.

He criticized the Biden administration’s crypto policies, referring to them as "Operation Chokepoint 2.0," and accused the government of weaponizing regulations against the industry.

Trump also reiterated his call for Congress to pass legislation that would create “simple, common-sense rules” for stablecoins and market structure.

He argued that dollar-backed stablecoins would help expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

“With the right legal framework, institutions large and small will be liberated to invest, innovate, and take part in one of the most exciting technological revolutions in modern history,” Trump said.

Addressing the crypto community directly, he added, "Pioneers like you will be able to improve our banking and payment systems and promote greater privacy, safety, security, and wealth for American consumers and businesses alike."

Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 20 as of 11:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. However, reactions to Trump’s remarks were mixed.

One investor criticized the lack of new policy details, calling the speech "nothing but recycled talking points."

Another trader suggested that Trump’s support for crypto is politically motivated rather than a sign of concrete regulatory action.

Bitcoin remains down about 10% over the past month but has gained roughly 33% in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: BlackRock Sees US Recession As Bullish For Bitcoin – Retail’s Divided As BTC Price Recovers

Latest Videos