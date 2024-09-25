Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing video that has gone viral and sparked outrage on social media, a man was caught spitting on tandoori rotis, while preparing them at a dhaba (roadside eatery) in plain sight. The incident which happened in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district was recorded by another man from a distance while he sat in his car.

"Khalo bhai log chicken in sa**lo ke. Hum to sochte the Hindu bhai sahi hai, par ye to Hindu Dhabe pe bhi... dekho kaise thookh raha hai. Ye 'Naresh Chicken Corner' hai", the man can be heard saying while recording the video.

The now viral video, captures the man named Shahzad spitting directly onto the rotis while preparing them and has stirred intense reactions online. Viewers are appalled not only by the blatant disregard for hygiene but also by the lack of concern shown in the public setting.

Police in Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested the man named Shahzad for the act that has left many disgusted and shocked. The incident came to light after a video of the act surfaced on social media, causing widespread anger among locals and beyond.

Following the outrage, local authorities swiftly took action. Shahzad was apprehended by the police in the Bagpat district and charged with criminal offenses related to food contamination.

The shocking act serves as a wake-up call, not just for authorities but also for food vendors across the country, emphasizing the critical need for cleanliness and hygiene in food preparation.

