Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Whose net worth is more? Details inside

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the wealthiest in the industry. A look at their individual and combined net worth.

Aishwarya Rai has always captivated audiences, not only in India but also throughout the world, with her famous performances and unrivalled personality. She has earned considerable fortune along with critical praise, demonstrating the force of her talent and appeal. Aishwarya's enormous net worth demonstrates that female stars in the industry have a similar influence.

Aishwarya Rai allegedly charges Rs 10 crore for each film and makes Rs 6 to 7 crore from brand endorsements. She is regarded as one of India's wealthiest actors, with an estimated net worth of over Rs 862 crore. Rai has even exceeded Deepika Padukone, who has a net worth of Rs 500 crore.

In contrast, Abhishek Bachchan has a reputed net worth of Rs 280 crore and costs between Rs 5-10 crore for each film. Aishwarya Rai has four times Abhishek's net worth. While divorce speculations involving Abhishek and Aishwarya have been circulating online, some have speculated that their claim separation is due to a financial gap. However, this has not been proven, and like many other speculations, it will pass.

According to a Times Now article in 2019, Abhishek has a Jaguar XJ, Mercedes-Benz S500, Bentley CGT, Range Rover Vogue, and a Bandra flat.

Let us now turn to his wife, Aishwarya Rai. Her net worth is Rs 258 crore, and her annual income is Rs 15 crore. According to a Times Now story, Aishwarya is the proud owner of a Rs 70 lakh ring, a Mercedes Benz S500, a Bentley CGT, a property in Sanctuary Falls, Dubai, and an apartment in Bandra.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was won Miss World in 1994 and made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 film Iruvar. That same year, she acted in Rahul Rawail's film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has delivered various blockbusters throughout her career, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, and Robot.

