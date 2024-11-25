Sai Pallavi reveals secret behind her curly hair and how she deals with pimples on face

Sai Pallavi reveals her secrets for maintaining her beautiful curly hair and managing acne.

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi celebrated her birthday on May 9th. Known for her role in the 2015 film Premam, she enjoys a dedicated fan base. She enjoys traveling when not working.

Sai Pallavi's secret to long hair? Healthy food and washing every three days. Often mistaken for a Keralite, Sai Pallavi is a Tamilian from the Badaga community in the Nilgiri Hills. She's a medical graduate from Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sai Pallavi has stated her desire to be a cardiologist. She's also a talented dancer and actress. Known as the "Southern Madhuri Dixit," Sai Pallavi prefers minimal makeup and embraces her natural curls. She's a skilled dancer and actress.

Sai Pallavi shared her haircare tips, including using aloe vera. She also discussed her acne and how self-confidence is true beauty.

