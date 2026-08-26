Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has outlined plans to four-lane seven high-density rail routes. These routes, covering nearly 11,000 km, handle 41% of the country's total rail traffic on just 16% of the network.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday outlined plans to four-lane seven high-density rail routes that carry a major share of country's total rail traffic.

According to the release, spread across nearly 11,000 km, these routes account for around 41 per cent of total railway traffic while covering just 16 per cent of the railway network.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is moving towards four-laning the entire high-density network to increase capacity and support the growing movement of passengers and freight across the country.

Key Routes for Four-Laning

The seven high-density routes connect some of India's biggest cities and regions, including Delhi-Howrah; Howrah-Chennai; Chennai-Mumbai; Mumbai-Delhi; Delhi-Chennai; Mumbai-Howrah; Delhi-Guwahati. https://x.com/ashwinivaishnaw/status/2091845730441028068

Vision for a Modern Railway Network

The ongoing expansion work is aimed at creating four railway lines across the high-density network, helping increase capacity on some of the busiest routes in the country.

Vaishnaw also underlined the environmental and economic advantages of rail transport.

The expansion of these high-density routes is significant as it will help create more capacity across the railway network and support the future growth of passenger and freight traffic.

According to the release, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the four-laning of these key routes is part of a larger effort to build a railway network with greater capacity, lower transport costs and cleaner mobility. (ANI)