    DGCA makes mask mandatory at airports, inside flights; violators can be deboarded

    The civil aviation regulator further cautioned that if such passengers are discovered without a face mask and not behaving in accordance with COVID, they would be removed from the aircraft prior to departure.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    In response to mounting coronavirus infections in the nation, the civil aviation regulator DGCA published new recommendations for flying travellers on Wednesday, making face masks required at all airports and on flights. The DGCA stated in its new recommendations that passengers who do not wear masks on the flight may be considered as 'unruly.'

    The civil aviation regulator further cautioned that if such passengers are discovered without a face mask and not behaving in accordance with COVID, they would be removed from the aircraft prior to departure. The civil aviation authority, the DGCA, stated that CISF officers will be in charge of enforcing mask requirements at airports. 

    The Central Industrial Security Force and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, it said.  All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises, it noted.

    The new DGCA rules were issued only days after the Delhi High Court directed the agency to take harsh measures against passengers who fail to comply with Covid safety standards.

    The top court issued a strong injunction on June 3rd, stating that the epidemic was not yet concluded. "Action should be taken under health ministry or DGCA standards if the passenger refuses to follow protocol after reminders," it stated.

    According to the court, they can be forcibly removed, placed on a "no-fly" list, or turned over to security services for further action. "The granting of said injunction, in our opinion, is the proper measure because the epidemic has not eased and continues to rear its ugly head," the court noted.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
