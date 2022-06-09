India records 7,240 COVID cases, witnesses 40% jump in daily tally; Maharashtra among top contributors

It is nearly a 40 per cent from the day ago, as infections soared sharply in states like Maharashtra and Kerala. Maharashtra registered 2,701 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest number in over four months, with no fatalities.

India reported 7,240 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the daily positive rate topping 2%, according to data by the Union Health Ministry. This is a significant increase from the 5,233 infections and seven new fatalities registered on Wednesday, when the day positive rate was 1.67 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 1.12 percent, according to the ministry.

On February 17 of this year, the state registered 2,797 new instances. There are currently 9,806 active cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,881 coronavirus cases, a significant rise over the previous day's 1,036 illnesses.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw its highest single-day total since January 26 with 1,765 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the city's active caseload to 7,000, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the Union Health Ministry, daily coronavirus infections in India surpassed 5,000 after 94 days (the country recorded 5,233 cases yesterday), bringing the total number of active cases to 32,498. According to the authorities, there are 3,641 current instances of the viral illness in the country.

The death toll has risen to 5,24,723 with eight more fatalities, according to official figures updated at 8 a.m. Since the start of the epidemic, India has reported 4.31 crore Covid cases.

Additionally, due to an increase in Covid cases in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru, the city's civic board has made mask wearing mandatory in public places and determined. With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru's IT hub and concerns about a probable fourth wave of Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made masks essential in public areas.

