    'Demolish Darul Uloom Deoband': Narsinghanand calls for bulldozer action over 'Ghazwa-e-Hindi' fatwa (WATCH)

    Narsinghanand has labeled the fatwa as an incitement to violence against Hindus and has requested CM Yogi Adityanath to take decisive action against Darul Uloom Deoband.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a prominent Hindutva figure, has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demolish the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband using bulldozers. His call comes in response to a fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband concerning the concept of "Ghazwa-e-Hind," which is perceived to glorify martyrdom in the context of India's potential invasion.

    Also read: Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    "Through its fatwa, Darool Uloom has official announced Ghazwa-e-Hind. Mahant Digvijay Nath's grandson must understand the meaning of this fatwa. You are the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. We want you to become Prime Minister one day. They have called for killing of 100 crore Hindus," he said in a video message.

    Describing Darul Uloom Deoband as an ideological center of terrorism, Yati Narsinghanand urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to deploy bulldozers to demolish the Islamic seminary.

    "Send your bulldozers and raze Darul Uloom Deoband. Nothing would happen by demolishing properties of petty people," he added.

    He additionally urged Hindus to demolish Darul Uloom Deoband themselves if Hindu leaders fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

    Ghazwa-e-Hind is an Islamic eschatological concept that envisions a future military expedition led by the Muslim Messiah against non-Muslims in the Indian subcontinent. The term originates from the Arabic words "ghazwa," signifying a military campaign or raid, and "Hind," referring to India.

    It's crucial to acknowledge that not all Muslims subscribe to the belief in Ghazwa-e-Hind. Some Islamic scholars contend that the hadiths referencing Ghazwa-e-Hind lack authenticity, or they should be understood metaphorically. Others argue that even if the hadiths are authentic, they do not justify violence against non-Muslims.

