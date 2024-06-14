Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list
As many as 24 ministers, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, were on Wednesday (June 12) inducted into the Cabinet.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House for the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. This marks Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister, having held the position twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh and now for the second time after the state's bifurcation.
1. N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister) - GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
2. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) - Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply. Environment and Forest, Science and Technology
3. N Lokesh Naidu - Human Rresource Department, IT, Electronics and Communcations, RTG.
4. Kinjarapu Atchennaidu - Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing. Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries
5. Kollu Ravindra - Mines and Geology, Excise
6. Nadendla Manohar - Food and Civil Supplises, Consumer Affairs
7. Ponguru Narayana - Municipal Administration and Urban Development
8. Anitha Vangalapudi - Home. Disaster Management
9. Satya Kumar Yadav - Medical Education and Health. Family Welfare
10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu - Water Resources Development
11. N Mohammed Farooq - Law, Minority Development
12. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy - Endowments
13. Payyavula Keshav - Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs
14. Anagani Satya Prasad - Revenue, Stamps and Registrations
15. Kolusu Parthasaradhi - Housing, I&PR
16. Dr D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - Social Welfare (Disables and Senior Citizens Welfare), Secretariat, Village Volunteers
17. Gottipatti Ravi Kumar - Energy
18. Kandula Durgesh - Tourism, Culture, Cinematography
19. Gummadi Sandhya Rani - Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare
20. BC Janaradhan Reddy - Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure, Investments
21. TG Bharat - Industries and Commerce, Food Processing
22. S Savitha - BC Welfare, Handlooms
23. Vasamsetti Subhash - Labour, Factories, Boilers and Employment, Insurance Medical Services
24. Kondapalli Srinivas - MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Relations
25. Mandapalli Ram Prasad Reddy - Transport, Youth and Sports
