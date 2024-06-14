Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House for the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    As many as 24 ministers, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, were on Wednesday (June 12) inducted into the Cabinet.

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House for the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. This marks Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister, having held the position twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh and now for the second time after the state's bifurcation.

    1. N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister) - GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
    2. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) - Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply. Environment and Forest, Science and Technology
    3. N Lokesh Naidu - Human Rresource Department, IT, Electronics and Communcations, RTG.
    4. Kinjarapu Atchennaidu - Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing. Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries
    5. Kollu Ravindra - Mines and Geology, Excise
    6. Nadendla Manohar - Food and Civil Supplises, Consumer Affairs
    7. Ponguru Narayana - Municipal Administration and Urban Development
    8. Anitha Vangalapudi - Home. Disaster Management
    9. Satya Kumar Yadav - Medical Education and Health. Family Welfare
    10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu - Water Resources Development
    11. N Mohammed Farooq - Law, Minority Development
    12. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy - Endowments
    13. Payyavula Keshav - Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs
    14. Anagani Satya Prasad - Revenue, Stamps and Registrations
    15. Kolusu Parthasaradhi - Housing, I&PR
    16. Dr D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - Social Welfare (Disables and Senior Citizens Welfare), Secretariat, Village Volunteers
    17. Gottipatti Ravi Kumar - Energy
    18. Kandula Durgesh - Tourism, Culture, Cinematography
    19. Gummadi Sandhya Rani - Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare
    20. BC Janaradhan Reddy    - Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure, Investments
    21. TG Bharat - Industries and Commerce, Food Processing
    22. S Savitha - BC Welfare, Handlooms
    23. Vasamsetti Subhash - Labour, Factories, Boilers and Employment, Insurance Medical Services
    24. Kondapalli Srinivas - MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Relations
    25. Mandapalli Ram Prasad Reddy - Transport, Youth and Sports

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
