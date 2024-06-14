Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House for the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

As many as 24 ministers, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, were on Wednesday (June 12) inducted into the Cabinet.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House for the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. This marks Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister, having held the position twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh and now for the second time after the state's bifurcation.

Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH)

1. N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister) - GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers

2. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) - Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply. Environment and Forest, Science and Technology

3. N Lokesh Naidu - Human Rresource Department, IT, Electronics and Communcations, RTG.

4. Kinjarapu Atchennaidu - Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing. Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries

5. Kollu Ravindra - Mines and Geology, Excise

6. Nadendla Manohar - Food and Civil Supplises, Consumer Affairs

7. Ponguru Narayana - Municipal Administration and Urban Development

8. Anitha Vangalapudi - Home. Disaster Management

9. Satya Kumar Yadav - Medical Education and Health. Family Welfare

10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu - Water Resources Development

11. N Mohammed Farooq - Law, Minority Development

12. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy - Endowments

13. Payyavula Keshav - Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs

14. Anagani Satya Prasad - Revenue, Stamps and Registrations

15. Kolusu Parthasaradhi - Housing, I&PR

16. Dr D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - Social Welfare (Disables and Senior Citizens Welfare), Secretariat, Village Volunteers

17. Gottipatti Ravi Kumar - Energy

18. Kandula Durgesh - Tourism, Culture, Cinematography

19. Gummadi Sandhya Rani - Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare

20. BC Janaradhan Reddy - Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure, Investments

21. TG Bharat - Industries and Commerce, Food Processing

22. S Savitha - BC Welfare, Handlooms

23. Vasamsetti Subhash - Labour, Factories, Boilers and Employment, Insurance Medical Services

24. Kondapalli Srinivas - MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Relations

25. Mandapalli Ram Prasad Reddy - Transport, Youth and Sports

Major fire breaks out at Kolkata's Acropolis Mall, several fire engines at spot (WATCH)

Latest Videos