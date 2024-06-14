GPS based toll-collection: Revolutionizing highway payments

India News
GPS-enabled cameras track vehicle movement, calculating toll fees based on distance travelled. Payments are deducted automatically, improving convenience.
Enjoy reduced toll gate waiting times, from 714 to 47 seconds, enhanced emergency response through vehicle monitoring, and lower maintenance costs.
Pay only for the distance travelled, ensuring fair charges. Streamlined toll payments save time and reduce fuel consumption, benefiting both travelers and the environment.
Despite its advantages, challenges such as rural connectivity issues and initial resistance may affect the seamless integration of GPS-based toll systems.
Countries like Germany, Russia, and Slovakia have successfully implemented GPS-based tolls, covering thousands of kilometres under satellite surveillance.
The future sees expanded GPS-based toll systems across India, promising improved efficiency, reduced congestion, and enhanced revenue management.
With ongoing advancements, GPS-based toll collection is set to redefine India's highway management, paving the way for faster, more efficient journeys.