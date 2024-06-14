 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

GPS based toll-collection: Revolutionizing highway payments

Image credits: Freepik

GPS based toll-collection: How does it work?

GPS-enabled cameras track vehicle movement, calculating toll fees based on distance travelled. Payments are deducted automatically, improving convenience.

Image credits: Freepik

Advantages of GPS based toll-collection

Enjoy reduced toll gate waiting times, from 714 to 47 seconds, enhanced emergency response through vehicle monitoring, and lower maintenance costs.

Image credits: Freepik

GPS based toll-collection: Economic and travel efficiency

Pay only for the distance travelled, ensuring fair charges. Streamlined toll payments save time and reduce fuel consumption, benefiting both travelers and the environment.

Image credits: Freepik

Challenges in adopting GPS based toll-collection technology

Despite its advantages, challenges such as rural connectivity issues and initial resistance may affect the seamless integration of GPS-based toll systems.
 

Image credits: Freepik

GPS based toll-collection: Global adoption

Countries like Germany, Russia, and Slovakia have successfully implemented GPS-based tolls, covering thousands of kilometres under satellite surveillance.

Image credits: Freepik

GPS based toll-collection: Is it the future?

The future sees expanded GPS-based toll systems across India, promising improved efficiency, reduced congestion, and enhanced revenue management.

Image credits: Freepik

Embracing GPS based toll-collection for smarter highways

With ongoing advancements, GPS-based toll collection is set to redefine India's highway management, paving the way for faster, more efficient journeys.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One