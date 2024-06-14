Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

Entertainment
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates were arrested for murdering Renuka Swamy in Chitradurga. Pavitra Gowda and Darshan are being questioned by police.
This revelation has hurt Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, who deactivated her Instagram account today due to mental anguish but unfollowed him.
After his father's detention, Vineesh Thoogudeepa responds. Darshan's son Vineesh Thoogudeepa commented on the arrest. Vineesh posted on Instagram to protest his father's insults.
In his Instagram story, Vineesh wrote, "Thank you all for making bad comments about my father and using obscene language. I am a 15-year-old boy."
"You didn't consider that I also have feelings. At such a difficult time, my mother and father need your support. Your curses will not change anything."
His message has now gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention and support.
Darshan and his close friend Pavithra Gowda were detained on Monday for allegedly plotting the murder of Renukaswamy
Renukaswamy is a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru who had apparently sent Gowda filthy messages on social media.