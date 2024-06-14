 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates were arrested for murdering Renuka Swamy in Chitradurga. Pavitra Gowda and Darshan are being questioned by police.

Image credits: Social Media

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

This revelation has hurt Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, who deactivated her Instagram account today due to mental anguish but unfollowed him.

Image credits: Social Media

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

After his father's detention, Vineesh Thoogudeepa responds. Darshan's son Vineesh Thoogudeepa commented on the arrest. Vineesh posted on Instagram to protest his father's insults.

Image credits: Social Media

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

In his Instagram story, Vineesh wrote, "Thank you all for making bad comments about my father and using obscene language. I am a 15-year-old boy." 

Image credits: Social Media

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

"You didn't consider that I also have feelings. At such a difficult time, my mother and father need your support. Your curses will not change anything."
 

Image credits: Instagram

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

His message has now gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention and support.

Image credits: Instagram

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

Darshan and his close friend Pavithra Gowda were detained on Monday for allegedly plotting the murder of Renukaswamy

Image credits: Instagram

Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

Renukaswamy is a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru who had apparently sent Gowda filthy messages on social media.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One