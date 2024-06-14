Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gujarat: Muslim woman allotted flat under CM scheme in Vadodara, residents protest (WATCH)

    Local residents in Vadodara are protesting the allocation of a house under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana government housing scheme to a Muslim family. The housing complex has 462 units and has been predominantly Hindu.

    Gujarat Muslim woman allotted flat under CM scheme in Vadodara, residents protest watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    Residents of the Motnath Residency Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Gujarat are protesting and seeking to invalidate the housing allotment granted to a Muslim woman. Due to neighbours' claims that the complex is predominantly Hindu, the lady, a government employee, is subjected to prejudice.

    A 44-year-old Muslim woman working for the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development was given a home in the city's Harni neighbourhood in 2017 as part of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, which is a low-income housing complex managed by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), reported Indian Express.

    According to the report, 33 residents wrote to the District Collector and other officials before the woman and her minor son could move in, asking that her assigned dwelling unit in the 462-unit complex be revoked and that she be moved to another housing scheme.

    Video of protest by residents in #Gujarat's #Vadodara against allocation of a flat to a #Muslim Woman in a housing complex under Chief Minister housing scheme.

    The residents can be seen raising religious slogans during the protest. pic.twitter.com/Mc7jQjudxH

    — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 14, 2024

    The woman told The Indian Express that in 2020 the residents also wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to seek her allotment to be invalidated. As per the report, the recent protest started on June 10. 

    In the memorandum, they demanded, “The VMC has allotted the house number K204 to one minority beneficiary in March 2019. We believe that Harni area is a Hindu-dominated peaceful area and there is no settlement of Muslims in the periphery of about four kilometres. It is like setting fire to the peaceful life of 461 families…”

    The woman currently lives with her parents and son in another area of Vadodara. Officials of the VMC’s housing department told this newspaper that since government schemes did not segregate applicants and beneficiaries on the basis of religion, the housing draw was conducted as per the norms.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list AJR

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest?

    Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH)

    Kuwait Fire: Three detained, short circuit confirmed as cause of tragedy report anr

    Kuwait fire: 3 arrested after tragedy that killed 45 Indians, short circuit confirmed as cause of incident

    Indian Army gets indigenous suicide drones for enhanced border defence: Key features of Nagastra-1 explained snt

    Indian Army gets indigenous suicide drones for enhanced border defence: Key features of Nagastra-1 explained

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list AJR

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest?

    football Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more snt

    Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better gcw

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon