Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest?

    DCP S Girish spearheaded the arrest of Sandalwood actor Darshan in connection with the murder of fan Renukaswamy. Girish's steadfast investigation uncovered a conspiracy implicating Darshan's associates, showcasing his resolve to uphold the law impartially. His actions show the principle that justice tops celebrity influence in the entertainment industry.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    The high-profile murder case involving Sandalwood actor Darshan has created significant turmoil in the entertainment industry. Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan was murdered by a group of actor Darshan’s close aids and his body was thrown into a garbage dump yard in Bengaluru. 

    Behind the arrest of actor Darshan, DCP (West Division) S Girish was the key figure, consolidating all the required evidence to book the actor. Known for his unwavering commitment to justice, DCP S Girish's career has been marked by bold actions against influential figures, cementing his reputation as a fearless law enforcer.

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility?

    The unfolding of events began with the discovery of Renukaswamy's body and the subsequent surrender of four individuals claiming responsibility for the crime. Initially accepted by local authorities, this confession was doubted by DCP Girish, who, alongside Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandan Kumar, delved deeper into the case. Their persistence uncovered a web of deceit involving Darshan's associates, leading to revelations of a sinister plot orchestrated allegedly at the actor's behest.

    Initially an engineer, he transitioned to law enforcement with a mission to uphold justice, a path that has seen him challenge powerful figures regardless of their stature or connections. His previous notable arrest of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa in 2011 underscores his commitment to the rule of law.

    5 SHOCKING details of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fan's murder case

    Beyond the arrest itself, Girish's handling of the case has garnered admiration from within the police force, where he is seen as a role model for young officers navigating the complexities of justice and influence. His courage in pursuing truth and his ability to maintain confidentiality throughout the investigation have earned him widespread respect.

    The arrest of Darshan, a prominent figure in Karnataka's film industry, has sent shockwaves through the state, prompting reflections on justice and celebrity influence. Girish's unwavering pursuit of truth in the face of potential backlash highlights the principle that the law applies equally to all, regardless of their societal standing.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy AJR

    Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro service to start at 6 am on Sunday due to UPSC preliminary exams vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro service to start at 6 am on Sunday due to UPSC preliminary exams

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa alleges conspiracy from opposition, seeks anticipatory bail in POCSO case vkp

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa alleges conspiracy from opposition, seeks anticipatory bail in POCSO case

    Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH)

    Non-bailable warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    BS Yediyurappa likely to be arrested by CID as court issues non-bailable warrant in POCSO case

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list AJR

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    football Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more snt

    Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better gcw

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better

    5 stocks that gave highest returns in last 20 years in India RKK

    5 stocks that gave highest returns in last 20 years in India

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon