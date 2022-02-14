Demand for Uniform Civil Code in India grows louder

Even as the buzz over the controversial Uniform Civil Code has started to re-emerge, there are some who have been rallying support virtually for this.

Even as the buzz over the controversial Uniform Civil Code has started to re-emerge, there are some who have been rallying support virtually for this.

Saffron Think Tank, which identifies itself as a community trying to unite nationalists to bring the Hindutva movement forward, has backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The community's signature campaign, which has appealed to the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, has received 1.27 lakh signatures on web portage Change dot org. Their target is to reach 1.5 lakh signatures.

Also Read: Delhi High Court reminds Centre about Uniform Civil Code, says it should not remain a mere hope

Coincidentally, a Twitter poll conducted by Asianet News found an overwhelming response in favour of introducing the Uniform Civil Code. At least 90 per cent of the respondents voted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Asserting that the aim of the Constitution makers was to gradually and consensually move towards a common civil code for all citizens in future, Saffron Think Tank has demanded the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest.

Also Read: Union Minister Giriraj Singh pushes for Uniform Civil Code, 'need of the hour'

The Uniform Civil Code, according to Saffron Think Tank, involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing different personal laws for people of different faiths.

The need for a Uniform Civil Code as envisioned under Article 44, has been reiterated from time to time by the Supreme Court, the group highlights, adding that the youth of India belonging to various tribes, castes or religions or communities who solemnise their marriages ought not to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws, especially with regard to divorce and marriage.

Also Read: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

Demands for implementing the Uniform Civil Code have been gaining traction with even Union Ministers like Giriraj Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Singh Dhami rooting for it.