    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

    “Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state,” CM Dhami said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Amid the row over wearing hijab in schools and colleges, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that soon after its swearing-in, the new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare a draft of the Uniform civil code in the state. He made the remarks while speaking to the media in Khatima.

    “Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state,” Dhami said.

    He further added, “The announcement I'm going to make is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP govt is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of ‘Devbhoomi’ intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this.”

    The campaigning for Uttarakhand elections will end on Saturday, while the state will vote on Monday. There is a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. Unlike 2017, when there was a clear wave in support of BJP, the political parties are not confident about voters’ mood.

    On Friday, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said the Uniform Civil Code is the “need of the hour” and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in society.

    Interacting with reporters, Singh described the row as a “disturbing trend aimed at muddling the atmosphere of the country”. “There are some vote ke saudagar (vote dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes,” he said.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
