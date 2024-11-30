AAP MLA Naresh Balyan detained by Delhi Police in 2023 extortion case following BJP's audio leak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday in connection with an alleged extortion case dating back to 2023.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday in connection with an alleged extortion case dating back to 2023. The detention comes shortly after the release of an alleged audio clip by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in which Balyan is purportedly heard discussing extortion tactics with a gangster to target a businessman.

According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Balyan is currently being questioned as part of their ongoing investigation into the extortion case. "AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been detained by Delhi Police and is being questioned by the crime branch in the alleged 2023 extortion case," ANI quoted the police as saying.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of "extorting money from the public" in the national capital. The accusations followed the release of an alleged audio clip by the BJP, in which AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is purportedly heard discussing extortion tactics with a gangster to target a businessman.

The BJP's move to release the audio clip has intensified the political debate, with Sachdeva alleging that AAP's leadership is involved in illegal activities aimed at exploiting the people of Delhi. While the authenticity of the clip is yet to be verified, the accusations have drawn significant attention, fueling further scrutiny of the AAP's operations in the city.

"Arvind Kejriwal's criminal face is now evident. He is out on bail, and his MLA is involved in looting the public. According to the audio clips circulating on social media, Naresh Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, is giving tips to gangsters, instructing them to threaten people and extort money, which is then shared," Sachdeva was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

"This is the condition of the AAP MLAs, who were elected to serve the public but are now exploiting them. This exposes the true criminal face of the AAP," he further said.

The BJP leader demanded swift action from investigative agencies, urging them to ensure that individuals like Balyan, who allegedly use gangsters for extortion, are brought to justice.

"The MLA himself is accused of using gangsters to extort money from his close associates, including a builder. Agencies must investigate and ensure such individuals are put behind bars. The safety of Delhiites is at stake, and action is necessary based on the evidence provided," he said.

Sachdeva expressed concerns about the alleged connections between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as "Nandu," who is reportedly operating from London.

"Earlier, BJP accused Naresh Balyan of collusion with Kapil Sangwan. Sangwan is a Najafgarh resident and has been accused in the murder case of INLD leader Nafe Singh," Sachdeva said.

He also criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for shifting the blame and avoiding responsibility.

"Kejriwal always attacks the Centre for the deteriorating law and order in Delhi but never addresses issues under his purview like water supply and roads," Sachdeva said.

He questioned why Kejriwal refuses to address critical issues such as poor road conditions, water supply problems, high electricity bills, and the alleged corruption surrounding the 'Sheesh Mahal' and the excise policy case.

"He should focus on answering for his governance failures rather than making irrelevant statements. The people of Delhi deserve accountability," Sachdeva added.

Latest Videos