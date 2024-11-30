Israeli airstrike kills Oct 7 terrorist Hazmi Kadih, IDF probes his employment with World Central Kitchen

An Israeli airstrike has killed Hazmi Kadih, a terrorist linked to the October 7 attacks, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The strike took place in Khan Younis, Gaza, after the IDF had monitored Kadih for an extended period based on reliable intelligence. The operation targeted a civilian, unmarked vehicle that was not involved in aid transport.

Reports indicate that five people were killed in the airstrike, including three aid workers. The IDF is investigating claims that Kadih was employed by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) following the October 7 attacks.

"Earlier today, the IDF struck a vehicle with a terrorist, Hazmi Kadih, who took part in invading Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. Kadih was monitored by IDF intelligence for a while and was struck following credible information regarding his real-time location," IDF said in an update on X.

"Kadih also worked for the @WCKitchen organization, and following the incident, @cogatonline representatives demanded senior officials from the international community and the WCK administration to clarify the issue and order an urgent examination regarding the hiring of workers who took part in the October 7 massacre and terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF added.

"We emphasize that according to current information, it is not possible to link the terrorist to a specific abduction attempt. The IDF requests to follow the announcements of official sources only and to avoid the spreading of rumors that hurt the families and the public. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to locate and eliminate terrorists who conduct terrorist activities against the civilians of Israel and those involved in the October 7 massacre," it added.

The development comes as Hamas representatives prepare to attend ceasefire talks in Cairo, where they are expected to negotiate a truce and discuss a potential prisoner exchange. The conflict has resulted in at least 44,382 deaths in Gaza, with over 105,000 people injured since the war began in October 2023.

