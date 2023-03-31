Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi wakes up to water logged streets; IMD issues rain alert for Karnataka, Northwest India

    Heavy rain led to waterlogging in parts of the national capital after a thunderstorm late Thursday evening. Light isolated rainfall/thunderstorm is predicted for at least five days starting March 30 for the northern parts of Karnataka, the IMD said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi for the second day Friday as the national capital woke up to waterlogged streets. The situation was similar Thursday as traffic choked several streets.  In several locations, such as Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from Adchini towards Lado Sarai and Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS, the Delhi Traffic Police issued warnings urging people to take alternate paths.

    Over 22 aircraft were rerouted from the Indira Gandhi International terminal (IGIA) as a result of the heavy rain, according to terminal officials. One aircraft was rerouted to Chandigarh, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad, eight to Jaipur, and eleven to Lucknow. 

    Meanwhile, the northern regions of Karnataka are expected to experience light scattered rainfall/thunderstorms for at least five days beginning March 30. The IMD also reported that isolated areas of Tamil Nadu experienced very intense rains. Over 30 centimetres of rain fell in the Nilgiris region, compared to 10 cm in the Erode district.

    “Significant amount on rainfall in Kerala. Heavy rains in Ambalavayal (Wayanad district), Kanjirappally (Kottayam district), Mannarkkad (Palakkad district), Vythiri (Wayanad district), and Neryamangalam (Ernakulam district),” the IMD said.

    Isolated hailstorms have been forecast by the IMD for Friday over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, and East Rajasthan. Jammu and Kashmir may also experience a few isolated, strong rainstorms. The IMD issued an advisory for farmers urging them to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
