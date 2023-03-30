Gujarat: Miscreants pelt stones at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara; several injured

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Miscreants on Thursday (March 30) hurled stones at two Ram Navami processions in Gujarat's Vadodara, police said, adding that some persons were injured in one of the incidents. While the first incident took place near Panjrigar mohalla in Fatehpura area in the afternoon, the second took place in nearby Kumbharwada in the evening.

    It is reportedly said that no person was injured in the Fatehpura incident and some persons including women were injured in the stone pelting by a mob in Kumbharwada, police said.

    The procession that came under attack in Panjrigar mohalla had been organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The other procession had been organised by local residents. Local BJP MLA Manisha Vakil was part of the procession which came under attack in Kumbharwada.

    "When the 'shobha yatra' (procession) was passing peacefully, some people suddenly started throwing stones at us. Some women who were part of the procession got injured. Police are trying their best to maintain law and order. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi called me and took a stock of the situation on the ground," said Vakil.

    Videos of the incident showed people running for shelter after stone pelting began. A chariot carrying a Ram idol was pulled away to a safe location. Some of the injured told reporters that stones came from nearby terraces.

    City police commissioner Shamsher Singh visited Kumbharwada area after the incident. "We will nab everyone who was involved in stone-pelting. We have CCTV footage," he told reporters.

    Earlier in the afternoon, stones were hurled at a VHP-organised Ram Navami procession when it was passing through Fatehpura area. While some vehicles got damaged, no one was injured and the procession passed ahead along its planned route under police protection, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya.

    "The situation is under control. The (Fatehpura) incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering there. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city had already been given police protection," Jaganiya told reporters.

    Vadodara Bajrang Dal president Ketan Trivedi claimed that the stone-pelting was part of a conspiracy. "This procession is targeted almost every year. Despite knowing that, there was no police deployment in the area. Stones were pelted as part of a pre-planned conspiracy," he said.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
