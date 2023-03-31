Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore: Death toll touches 35 in Temple tragedy during Ram Navami celebrations

    As many as 35 bodies have been recovered so far after a slab covering a ‘bawdi’ (well) broke during a ritual at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple on the occasion of Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning due to heavy footfall.

    Indore Death toll touches 35 in Temple tragedy during Ram Navami celebrations gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    A day after a slab built on top of an old well fell during a 'havan' programme conducted on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday, the death toll in the Indore temple disaster increased to 35 on Friday.

    12 bodies were reportedly discovered during the rescue effort late last night, according to authorities. Additionally, it was thought that five additional bodies might still be submerged at the well's bottom.

    Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

    Also Read | Gujarat: Miscreants pelt stones at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara; several injured

    Eyewitnesses claim that the incident happened at the Baleshwar Mahadev shrine during a religious event commemorating Ram Navami. Numerous followers were seated on the stone that covered the old well. Despite the weight of the throng, the block gave way at about noon.

    According to reports from eyewitnesses, close to 30-35 worshippers allegedly tumbled into the well, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar told PTI. Images taken on the scene revealed chaos as locals, police officers, and emergency workers pulled people trapped in the well.

    An Army rescue squad from the neighbouring village of Mhow was summoned by the incident to assist with rescue efforts at the mishap scene. The temple's location in a constrained space is said to have complicated rescue efforts. According to authorities, a pipe was inserted into one of its sides to drain water from the well. According to authorities, the stepwell's ongoing water seepage made the recovery effort more difficult.

    Also read: Delhi residents witness thunderstorm, rain; IMD forecasts heavy rain activity on March 31

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Miscreants pelt stones at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara; several injured AJR

    Gujarat: Miscreants pelt stones at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara; several injured

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 32,100 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building (PHOTOS)

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict tomorrow anr

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict on Friday

    German investor Patrick Bauer complaints to PM Modi against Zonta Infratech anr

    'Cheated after investing in India...' German investor Patrick Bauer complains to PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters debut at the ramp AHA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters debut at the ramp

    John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew RBA

    John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    No one is above law let truth and justice prevail Porn star Stormy Daniels lawyer on Trump indictment gcw

    'No one is above law, let truth and justice prevail': Porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer on Trump indictment

    Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh's murder mystery? RBA

    Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh's murder mystery

    Political persecution Donald Trump after being indicted over hush money first US ex president to be criminally charged gcw

    'Political persecution, will fight it’: Donald Trump after being criminally charged in hush money case

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon