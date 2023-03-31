Indore: Death toll touches 35 in Temple tragedy during Ram Navami celebrations

As many as 35 bodies have been recovered so far after a slab covering a ‘bawdi’ (well) broke during a ritual at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple on the occasion of Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning due to heavy footfall.

A day after a slab built on top of an old well fell during a 'havan' programme conducted on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday, the death toll in the Indore temple disaster increased to 35 on Friday.

12 bodies were reportedly discovered during the rescue effort late last night, according to authorities. Additionally, it was thought that five additional bodies might still be submerged at the well's bottom.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

Eyewitnesses claim that the incident happened at the Baleshwar Mahadev shrine during a religious event commemorating Ram Navami. Numerous followers were seated on the stone that covered the old well. Despite the weight of the throng, the block gave way at about noon.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, close to 30-35 worshippers allegedly tumbled into the well, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar told PTI. Images taken on the scene revealed chaos as locals, police officers, and emergency workers pulled people trapped in the well.

An Army rescue squad from the neighbouring village of Mhow was summoned by the incident to assist with rescue efforts at the mishap scene. The temple's location in a constrained space is said to have complicated rescue efforts. According to authorities, a pipe was inserted into one of its sides to drain water from the well. According to authorities, the stepwell's ongoing water seepage made the recovery effort more difficult.

