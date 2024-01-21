Delhi's travel woes: Several flights and trains delayed, north India braces for cold wave

The thick fog, causing zero visibility at Delhi IGI Airport since 3 am, affected both air and rail travel. According to various reports, many flights were delayed or canceled, and 11 trains to Delhi faced delays on this foggy day.

Several parts of north India on Sunday (January 21) experienced a resurgence of fog, disrupting transportation systems and impacting daily life. This abrupt return of fog, after a brief respite, led to several flight delays, cancellations, and late-running trains to Delhi from various parts of the country.

The thick fog, causing zero visibility at Delhi IGI Airport since 3 am, affected both air and rail travel. According to various reports, many flights were delayed or canceled, and 11 trains to Delhi faced delays on this foggy day. The cold wave conditions, combined with dense fog, have been causing disruptions in the national capital's transportation for several days.

The dense fog and chilling cold wave were widespread, affecting regions such as Delhi, north Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, northwest Haryana, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. The impact of this foggy weather extended beyond Delhi, significantly affecting road, rail, and air traffic in adjoining areas.

The morning temperatures in Delhi, recorded at 6.0 degrees Celsius as of 5:30 am, witnessed a notable dip of up to 4 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the continuation of dense to very dense fog conditions over North India for the next two days, with a decrease in intensity thereafter.

The cold wave gripping North India has been persistent since December 29, 2023, with maximum temperatures consistently below normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius. Despite a brief respite on January 7 and 8 due to a passing western disturbance, cold conditions returned on January 9. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-4°C below normal in isolated pockets of several states.

The weather department also predicts a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Central India during the next two days, with no significant change thereafter. However, the rest of North India is expected to see minimal changes in minimum temperatures over the next five days.

This prolonged cold spell continues to impact a wide geographical area, prompting caution and preparation for the prevailing weather conditions.