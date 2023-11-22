Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy

    The accused allegedly recorded explicit videos of the woman, as mentioned by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav, who added that the victim claimed the accused threatened to share the incriminating footage on social media, coercing her into physical relations.

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 9:26 PM IST

    In the Hauz Khas area of Delhi, a PhD scholar from AIIMS-New Delhi was arrested on Wednesday, following allegations of sexually assaulting a woman by administering sedatives, leading to her pregnancy. The arrest is linked to a case reported in Ghaziabad (UP), where the accused, pursuing a PhD at AIIMS-New Delhi, is accused of terminating the victim's pregnancy after sexually assaulting her.

    The complainant, who connected with the accused through a matrimonial website, filed a report at the Kavi Nagar police station. She detailed their plans for marriage, but complications arose when the accused and his family allegedly demanded a payment of Rs 25 lakh in cash along with an SUV. The accused postponed the wedding date when the demands were not met, citing an upcoming examination.

    The accused and his brother-in-law reportedly visited the woman's residence in Ghaziabad, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her after serving a cold drink containing sedatives. During the assault, objectionable videos were purportedly recorded, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav.

    The woman claimed that the accused threatened to disseminate the recorded video on social media, coercing her into further physical relations. Upon discovering her pregnancy, the accused allegedly facilitated its termination and subsequently refused to fulfill his commitment to marry her, according to police officials.

    The accused was apprehended at his residence in Delhi's Hauz Khas on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against him and 11 other individuals at Kavinagar police station on November 2, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining accused soon, as mentioned by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 9:26 PM IST
