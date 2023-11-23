Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Shocker: 16-year-old chokes, stabs teen over 60 times; dances over body

    Delhi shocker: A teen was stabbed multiple times on a Delhi street by a younger boy who was seen dancing next to the body in extremely disturbing security footage. CCTV footage showed the teen attacker stabbing the victim and at one point standing over the corpse and dancing.

    A 16-year-old boy stabbed a teenager boy multiple times on the head, neck and ears for robbing Rs 350 from him.  The incident took place in Northeast Delhi. CCTV footage showed the perpetrator dancing over the victim's body after choking and stabbing him. According to some sources, the victim, who was reportedly in his teens, had 60 stab wounds. The incident was reported to the police via phone at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

    However, the police arrested the culprit early on Wednesday. Police withheld the accused's identify, claiming that he is a juvenile. They said, the accused, a school drop-out, was drunk when he was involved in the act and that he is a resident of Jafrabad.

    Police said that the 16-year-old suspect struggled with the victim before strangling him after the victim refused to give up the little money he had. The accused had attempted to rob the victim. The boy was taken to GTB Hospital by locals, where he was declared brought dead. CCTV footage from the area helped cops to identify and apprehend the suspect.

    Investigators said the two did not know each other. The suspect approached the victim in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome and asked him for Rs 350 to buy biryani. The 16-year-old then tried to rob the boy when he refused, leading to a scuffle. The suspect then choked the victim and left him unconscious, said police.

    Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), stated that the panel intends to intervene in the case to provide counseling for the suspect.

