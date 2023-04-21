Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money'

A peculiar angle to the firing case came to the fore. The Delhi Police revealed that the woman was involved in numerous fraud cases in the past and the shooter was an advocate and was in his uniform at the time of the incident.

A woman was on Friday (April 21) shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi leaving her injured in her abdomen and a hand. The woman was later rushed to a hospital while the accused managed to flee.

It is reportedly said that at least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired. Police arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter. It is reportedly said that four rounds were fired at the court premises.

Speaking to reporters, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, "The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman."

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer as saying.

Saket court bar association president Vinod Sharma condemned the incident and said that no person should take the law into his hand, and people in the legal profession should especially ensure that. Sharma confirmed that the accused advocate's membership was suspended by the Saket court bar association.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that the law-and-order situation in the national capital has completely broken down. "The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work," CM Kejriwal said.

"If one cannot handle it, they should resign and let someone else take care of it. The safety of the people cannot be left to god's will," he tweeted in Hindi.