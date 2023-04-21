Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money'

    A peculiar angle to the firing case came to the fore. The Delhi Police revealed that the woman was involved in numerous fraud cases in the past and the shooter was an advocate and was in his uniform at the time of the incident.

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    A woman was on Friday (April 21) shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi leaving her injured in her abdomen and a hand. The woman was later rushed to a hospital while the accused managed to flee.

    It is reportedly said that at least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired. Police arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter. It is reportedly said that four rounds were fired at the court premises.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Meanwhile, a peculiar angle to the firing case came to the fore. The Delhi Police revealed that the woman was involved in numerous fraud cases in the past and the shooter was an advocate and was in his uniform at the time of the incident.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Speaking to reporters, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, "The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman."

    The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer as saying.

    Saket court bar association president Vinod Sharma condemned the incident and said that no person should take the law into his hand, and people in the legal profession should especially ensure that. Sharma confirmed that the accused advocate's membership was suspended by the Saket court bar association.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that the law-and-order situation in the national capital has completely broken down. "The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work," CM Kejriwal said.

    "If one cannot handle it, they should resign and let someone else take care of it. The safety of the people cannot be left to god's will," he tweeted in Hindi.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts AJR

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    Water Census report: Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12 anr

    Water Census report: West Bengal tops list with most reservoirs; Kerala ranks 12

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: It's DK Shivakumar vs BJP's R Ashoka as EC accepts Congress leader's nomination

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired

    Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable RBA

    Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon