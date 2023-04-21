Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

Karnataka Election 2023: A Congress candidate from Maddur constituency in the Mandya district of Karnataka has cited the price of a Honda Activa scooter bought in 2015 as Rs 90,03,730 in the affidavit he submitted along with his election nomination form.

To note, even today, a brand new Honda Activa 125 is available at a starting price of around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000.

Kadaluru Uday, the Congress candidate, has termed the affidavit detail as a "blunder". He is worried that his nomination may be rejected in the scrutiny of forms, which got underway on Friday morning.

Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka till April 20, the last day for filing of the papers, with the documents set to be scrutinised on Friday, election officials said.

The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Scrutiny of nominations will take place today, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Voting will be in a single phase across the state on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a statement late on Thursday night.

It said 707 nominations were filed by candidates who identified themselves with the BJP, 651 Congress, 455 JD(S) and the rest from other smaller parties and Independents.