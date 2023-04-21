Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: A Congress candidate from Maddur constituency in the Mandya district of Karnataka has cited the price of a Honda Activa scooter bought in 2015 as Rs 90,03,730 in the affidavit he submitted along with his election nomination form.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    A Honda Activa scooter for over Rs 90 lakhs? Believe it or not, a Congress candidate from Maddur constituency in the Mandya district of Karnataka has cited the price of a Honda Activa scooter bought in 2015 as Rs 90,03,730 in the affidavit he submitted along with his election nomination form.

    To note, even today, a brand new Honda Activa 125 is available at a starting price of around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Kadaluru Uday, the Congress candidate, has termed the affidavit detail as a "blunder". He is worried that his nomination may be rejected in the scrutiny of forms, which got underway on Friday morning.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka till April 20, the last day for filing of the papers, with the documents set to be scrutinised on Friday, election officials said.

    The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Scrutiny of nominations will take place today, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

    Voting will be in a single phase across the state on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

    Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a statement late on Thursday night.

    It said 707 nominations were filed by candidates who identified themselves with the BJP, 651 Congress, 455 JD(S) and the rest from other smaller parties and Independents.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

    Recent Stories

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport ADC

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    football Juventus appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici ban stands-ayh

    Juventus's appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici's ban stands

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon