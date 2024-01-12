Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi records coldest morning this winter as mercury dips to 3.8°C; flights and trains cancelled

    With a thick layer of fog reducing visibility to zero metres, Delhi saw the lowest minimum temperature of the winter season on Friday, at 3.8 degrees Celsius. Numerous flights and trains were impacted by the thick fog.

    With a low temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, Delhi saw the coldest morning of the winter season. Visibility was completely lost due to a thick layer of fog, which also affected rail and airline operations.

    According to the Indian Railways, heavy fog caused delays of up to six hours for 23 trains that were headed for Delhi. There was zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and for the following two hours, there was no chance of any change. Flight arrival and departure times were consequently postponed by one to four hours.

    In order to obtain the most recent flight information, travellers are advised by the Delhi airport to get in touch with the airlines in question.

    Also Read | PM Modi starts special 11-day fasting ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    According to the weather service, the country's cold day conditions, which included dense fog that in some areas reduced visibility to zero metres, showed no indications of letting up in the northeast, east, or north.

    The lowest temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 5.8 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below usual, and the highest temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, which is also two degrees below normal.

    “Cold day” to “severe cold day” conditions were recorded across many northern states in India, including Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the weather agency predicted that severe cold day conditions are likely to reduce over northwest India in the next few days.

    Also Read | UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    For a few hours in the morning, the IMD predicted severe fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and other regions of East and Northeast India through January 14. Meanwhile, IMD has forecasted ground frost conditions for Uttarakhand on Friday.

