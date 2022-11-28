Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi murder: Police discover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha's body

    Delhi police sources revealed that they had discovered some weapons used to chop Shraddha's body. Police are also interrogating Shraddha's father and recording his statement.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    In the latest development, Delhi Police have recovered weapons reportedly used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha Walker's body part. 

    On Monday, Delhi police sources revealed that they had discovered some of the weapons used to chop Shraddha's body. As per the source, police have recovered Shraddha's ring, which Aaftab had given to his new female friend, a psychologist whom he befriended through the dating app Bumble and invited to his flat, as per reports. 

    According to reports, police are also interrogating Shraddha's father and recording his statement.

    However, the police still needed to specify what weapons were recovered, where, or when they were discovered.

    Meanwhile, last week police discovered five sharp-edged weapons with lengths ranging from five to six inches.

    Aaftab is accused of brutally murdering his live-in girlfriend, Shraddha Walker and dismembering her body into 35 pieces earlier this year. The accused allegedly kept the  chopped body parts in a refrigerator at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for three weeks before dumping them across the city for several days.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
