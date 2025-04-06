user
Planning to travel from Rameswaram? Check complete train list here

With the new Pamban railway bridge now open, it's announced that trains will operate from Rameswaram railway station from now on.
 

Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Full List Of Trains Departing Rameswaram: A new railway bridge has been built in the middle of the sea in Pamban, Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram district at a cost of Rs 550 crore. Since the old Pamban railway bridge had frequent faults, the construction work of the new bridge was started and completed in 2020. In this situation, Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated this new Pamban bridge today. 

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Rameswaram directly from Sri Lanka by an Indian Air Force helicopter, inaugurated the Pamban Bridge. He is also visiting the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple. Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the new Pamban Express train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram.

Due to the construction work of Pamban railway bridge, all trains to Rameswaram were stopped at Mandapam railway station. Some trains were stopped at Ramanathapuram railway station. In this situation, as the Pamban railway bridge has been opened, all trains will depart from Rameswaram from tomorrow.


That is, all trains including Rameswaram-Madurai Passenger Train, Rameswaram-Trichy Passenger Train, Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express, Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express, Rameswaram-Tirupati Express, Rameswaram-Ayodhya Express will now depart from Rameswaram railway station.

In addition to this, an additional express train has been launched from Rameswaram to Tambaram from today. Two trains are operated from Chennai to Rameswaram. The train leaving Chennai Egmore at 5.45 pm daily goes via Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Trichy, and another train leaving at 7.15 pm daily goes to Rameswaram via Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy.

In this situation, a new train is being operated from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupathipuliyur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruturaipoondi, Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram. Passengers are happy as trains are running from Rameswaram railway station again.

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

'Fair delimitation!' Stalin urges PM Modi to assure Tamil Nadu won't lose Parliament seats (WATCH)

Congress Karnataka conundrum: Siddaramaiah pushes, Shivakumar waits - is December shift coming

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 550 crore Pamban Rail Bridge, a new gateway to Rameswaram (WATCH)

Wife allegedly 'forces' husband to consume poison amid family dispute in Bihar

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Americans Protest Against Trump's Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Anant Ambani's 'Padyatra' Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM's Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

