Planning to travel from Rameswaram? Check complete train list here

Read Full Gallery

With the new Pamban railway bridge now open, it's announced that trains will operate from Rameswaram railway station from now on.



Full List Of Trains Departing Rameswaram: A new railway bridge has been built in the middle of the sea in Pamban, Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram district at a cost of Rs 550 crore. Since the old Pamban railway bridge had frequent faults, the construction work of the new bridge was started and completed in 2020. In this situation, Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated this new Pamban bridge today.

Rameswaram Railway Station

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Rameswaram directly from Sri Lanka by an Indian Air Force helicopter, inaugurated the Pamban Bridge. He is also visiting the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple. Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the new Pamban Express train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram. Due to the construction work of Pamban railway bridge, all trains to Rameswaram were stopped at Mandapam railway station. Some trains were stopped at Ramanathapuram railway station. In this situation, as the Pamban railway bridge has been opened, all trains will depart from Rameswaram from tomorrow.

Indian Railway

That is, all trains including Rameswaram-Madurai Passenger Train, Rameswaram-Trichy Passenger Train, Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express, Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express, Rameswaram-Tirupati Express, Rameswaram-Ayodhya Express will now depart from Rameswaram railway station. In addition to this, an additional express train has been launched from Rameswaram to Tambaram from today. Two trains are operated from Chennai to Rameswaram. The train leaving Chennai Egmore at 5.45 pm daily goes via Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Trichy, and another train leaving at 7.15 pm daily goes to Rameswaram via Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy.

Rameswaram-Tambaram New Express Train

In this situation, a new train is being operated from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupathipuliyur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruturaipoondi, Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram. Passengers are happy as trains are running from Rameswaram railway station again.

Latest Videos