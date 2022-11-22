'Why doubt police?': Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case

Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker, was produced before the Saket Court on Tuesday (November 22) via video conferencing in a special hearing after his five-day custody expired. The court extended his custody to four more days.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (November 22) dismissed a plea seeking the transfer of the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Delhi Police is doing its investigation and that the court will not monitor the probe.

According to reports, the plea alleged that the presence of media and public in places where investigations underway amount to interference with evidence.

The Delhi Police also informed the court that 80 per cent of the investigation is complete. "80% of the investigation is complete. The probe is being handled by senior officials," Delhi Police told the High Court.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Aaftab admitted in the hearing that he killed Shraddha, his live-in girlfriend, "in the heat of the moment".

He also said that whatever is being said about him now is "not entirely true". The 28-year-old said he has been cooperating with the authorities and has also provided the Delhi Police with the maps of the location where he dumped Shraddha's body parts.

According to Aaftab's lawyer Avinash, the police sought extended custody as the Investigation Officer has received a sketch of a pond from Aaftab and would like to take him there for further investigation.

"Aaftab told the court he is cooperating with the police, and the police are also treating him well. He said he is not misleading them or lying to them. The police also didn't contest his claim in court," the lawyer said.

It is reported that Aaftab allegedly strangled Shradda, cut her body into 35 pieces, and kept them in a fridge at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli. He then dumped the body parts across the city over 18 days.