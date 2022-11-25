Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi murder: Shraddha's hair strands, knives recovered; Aaftab 'confesses' of killing her 'on bed'

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Delhi murder case, told the police that he used multiple weapons to dismember Shradha Walker’s body. Five large knives have been recovered during the investigation. The police have found over 35 objects in all, including bones, files, documents, and important pieces of evidence from the murder scene.

    Delhi murder Shraddha hair strands knives recovered Aaftab confesses of killing her on bed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    The Delhi police have unearthed significant evidence in the murder investigation of Shraddha Walker after hair strands reportedly belonging to the victim were reportedly discovered through the course of the inquiry. The hair strands purportedly belonging to Shraddha Walker that were discovered found during investigation, according to sources in the Delhi police, are a significant lead and might aid with forensic examinations, including a DNA test.

    According to reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) lab will test the evidence. The police have found over 35 objects in all, including bones, files, documents, and important pieces of evidence from the murder scene. Aaftab is said to have admitted to perpetrating the crime "on his bed," although the FSL has not found any proof of this.

    Also Read | Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

    On Thursday, the Delhi police also seized five knives from the residence of the defendant, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Police told PTI that they have not yet found the saw that was reportedly used by Poonawala to sever Walker's body.

    According to officials in the police department, the knives that were found in Aaftab Amin Poonawala's apartment in Chhatarpur have been submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing to determine if they were used in the crime.

    The culprit, a professional chef who was found after eluding authorities for six months, was apprehended earlier this month when details of the murder and its gruesome aftermath emerged during his questioning. Meanwhile, Poonawala underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi.

    Poonawala had told the police during the investigation that he killed his live-in partner after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by “Dexter", an American crime TV series.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Aaftab may face polygraph test today after evading it due to illness on Wednesday

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    Rs 1300 crore scam in Delhi govt schools Vigilance directorate recommends probe gcw

    'Rs 1300 crore scam' in Delhi govt schools; Vigilance directorate recommends probe

    Arrest him : AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety' - adt

    'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder gcw

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad, cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder

    Delhi murder Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker claims victim friend gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

    Recent Stories

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark RBA

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    football Indian super league 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha FC edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd spot

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details - adt

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling RBA

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon