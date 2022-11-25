Delhi murder: Shraddha's hair strands, knives recovered; Aaftab 'confesses' of killing her 'on bed'

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Delhi murder case, told the police that he used multiple weapons to dismember Shradha Walker’s body. Five large knives have been recovered during the investigation. The police have found over 35 objects in all, including bones, files, documents, and important pieces of evidence from the murder scene.

The Delhi police have unearthed significant evidence in the murder investigation of Shraddha Walker after hair strands reportedly belonging to the victim were reportedly discovered through the course of the inquiry. The hair strands purportedly belonging to Shraddha Walker that were discovered found during investigation, according to sources in the Delhi police, are a significant lead and might aid with forensic examinations, including a DNA test.

According to reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) lab will test the evidence. The police have found over 35 objects in all, including bones, files, documents, and important pieces of evidence from the murder scene. Aaftab is said to have admitted to perpetrating the crime "on his bed," although the FSL has not found any proof of this.

Also Read | Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

On Thursday, the Delhi police also seized five knives from the residence of the defendant, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Police told PTI that they have not yet found the saw that was reportedly used by Poonawala to sever Walker's body.

According to officials in the police department, the knives that were found in Aaftab Amin Poonawala's apartment in Chhatarpur have been submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing to determine if they were used in the crime.

The culprit, a professional chef who was found after eluding authorities for six months, was apprehended earlier this month when details of the murder and its gruesome aftermath emerged during his questioning. Meanwhile, Poonawala underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi.

Poonawala had told the police during the investigation that he killed his live-in partner after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by “Dexter", an American crime TV series.

Also Read | Shraddha murder: Aaftab may face polygraph test today after evading it due to illness on Wednesday